Omaha Storm Chasers erase 4-0 deficit, take five of six from St. Paul

Omaha fell behind 4-0 in the first for the second straight day.

But this time, the Storm Chasers quickly erased the deficit.

Vinnie Pasquantino had three hits and five RBIs as the Chasers bounced back to beat St. Paul 8-6 in Sunday's series finale. Omaha (21-20) won five out of six in the series, with the only loss coming Saturday.

Pasquantino doubled home two runs in the bottom of the first, then scored on Brewer Hicklen's double that made it 4-3.

After the Chasers tied it on an RBI single in the second, they took the lead on Pasquantino's homer in the sixth. Omaha tacked on three more runs in the seventh, including a two-run Pasquantino single.

Jimmy Govern also had three hits for the Chasers, Daniel Megden struck out seven despite allowing four runs in six innings and Arodys Vizcaino pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his seventh save.

The Chasers open a series in Louisville on Tuesday.

St. Paul (16-24) ......... 400 000 020—6 11 1

At Omaha (21-20) ..... 310 001 30x—8 10 1

W: Mengden, 3-3. L: Pinto, 1-2. S: Vizcaino, 7. 2B: SP, Lewis (12), Banuelos (3). O, Pasquantino (12), Hicklen (12). 3B: O, Govern (1). HR: O, Pasquantino (10).