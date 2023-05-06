Logan Porter and Dairon Blanco had RBI singles in a three-run eighth as Omaha erased a 7-1 deficit to pick up an 11-9 win over Louisville on Saturday.

The Storm Chasers (12-18) used a five-run fifth to get back into the game, including Blanco stealing home.

Angello Castellano added a two-run blast to tie the game 8-8 in the seventh inning.

After the Chasers moved ahead 11-8, Elly De La Cruz homered with one out in the ninth. But Jose Cuas struck out a batter and induced a groundout to get the save.

The series wraps up at 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Werner Park.

Louisville (12-19) ......... 014 201 001— 9 13 1

At Omaha (12-18) ........ 001 050 23x—11 12 0

W: Sisk, 1-2. L: Kuhnel, 0-1. S: Cuas, 1. 2B: L, McClain 2, Robinson, De La Cruz. O, Gentry. HR: L, McClain (9), De La Cruz (2). O, Castellano (3).

Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years