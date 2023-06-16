Omaha extended its winning streak to nine games as the Storm Chasers used another strong pitching performance to down Columbus 4-1 Friday night.

Anthony Veneziano allowed three hits and no runs as he pitched into the seventh inning.

Omaha took a 4-0 lead in the second inning as Kyle Isbel hit a solo home run in the first and a two-run double in the second.

Omaha and Columbus will meet at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Columbus (30-35) 000 000 001 - 1 6 1

Omaha (32-32) 220 000 00x - 4 10 1

W: Veneziano, 3-0. L: Ponticelli, 2-4. 2B: O, Gentry, Porter 2, Isbel. HR: O, Isbel (1)

