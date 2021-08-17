Omaha Storm Chasers fall after Columbus hits flurry of home runs

Rudy Martin and Bobby Witt Jr. each hit a solo homer for Omaha, which scored single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

But by then, the Clippers had already jumped ahead behind three homers of their own. Connor Marabell hit a two-run homer in the third and a solo shot in the fifth, and Ryan Lavarnway added a two-run drive in the fifth.

Martin drove in the other two runs for Omaha on a sacrifice fly in the fifth and a single in the ninth.

Chasers starter Marcelo Martinez didn't allow a hit in the first two innings but gave up five runs on seven hits over the next three.

The Chasers will host the Clippers again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.