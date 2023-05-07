Louisville scored a pair of runs in the seventh and eighth innings to pickup a 4-3 comeback win over Omaha at Werner Park on Sunday.

The Bats (13-19) took the series with the win, the third straight series loss for the Storm Chasers (12-19).

Omaha jumped to a 3-0 lead after Jakson Reetz hit a solo blast in the fourth and Franmil Reyes had a two-run shot in the fifth. But the Bats scored all four of their runs against reliever Brooks Kriske.

Elly De La Cruz hit a two-run homer in the seventh, and Jhonny Pereda drove in a pair with a double in the eighth.

The Chasers will open a series at Scranton at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Louisville (13-19) ............. 000 000 220 — 4 6 0

At Omaha (12-19) ............ 000 120 000— 3 8 0

W: Brown, 1-1. Kriske, 0-1. S: Busenitz (3). 2B: L, Benson, Pereda. O, Blanco. HR: L, De La Cruz (3). O, Reetz (3), Reyes (1).

