Omaha Storm Chasers fall behind early, can't rally late

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning and maintained the lead the rest of the way in a 9-4 win over the Storm Chasers on Saturday night.

Dairon Blanco had a solo home run and an RBI double for Omaha, which never got closer than two runs after falling behind 4-0.

Freddy Fermin had three hits for the Chasers.

Omaha has allowed 9.4 runs per game during the first five games of the series, but the Chasers can earn a split when the teams meet at 5 p.m. Sunday.