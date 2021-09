The Iowa Cubs seized control early and cruised to an 8-1 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park on Tuesday.

Omaha starter Ronald Bolaños got through just two innings as Iowa scored one run in the first, four in the second and two in the third.

Nick Pratto drove in the Chasers' only run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first.

The teams will meet again at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.