SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored in each of the first seven innings as it rolled past Omaha 14-2 Tuesday night.

Clay Dungan hit a solo homer in the third inning to tie it at 2-2, but the game belonged to Scranton after that.

Andres Chaparro led Scranton's offense with five hits and four RBIs. Chaparro was one of six RailRiders with multiple hits.

Omaha will have a quick turnaround as the Chasers and Scranton will play at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Omaha (12-20)................011 000 000—2 4 1

At Scranton/WB (15-19)....113 311 40x—14 18 1

W: Spence, 3-2. L: Parrish, 1-2. 2B: O, Porter; SWB, Cordero, Chaparro, Difo. HR: O, Dungan (1); SWB, Westbrook (5), Calhoun 2 (4), Chaparro (10)

