Omaha Storm Chasers fall behind early, then fall to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A three-run first inning boosted Syracuse to a 4-1 win as the Omaha Storm Chasers settled for a series split.

Omaha's lone run came in the fourth inning, when Emmanuel Rivera led off with a single and scored on Dairon Blanco's two-out triple.

But the Chasers had only three more hits as four relievers combined to retire 11 of the last 12 Omaha batters.

Starter Drew Parrish was tagged with the loss, though the relievers also pitched well, allowing a run and three hits over seven innings.

Omaha returns home to face St. Paul at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Omaha (49-49) .......... 000 100 000—1 5 1

At Syracuse (45-54) ... 300 000 01x—4 7 1

W: Cobb, 5-1. L: Parrish, 2-5. S: Monte de Oca, 6. 2B: S, Vientos. 3B: O, Blanco; S, Katoh. HR: S, Alvarez (3).