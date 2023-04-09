Toledo hit three solo home runs as it pulled away to an 8-2 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday at Werner Park.

Angelo Castellano homered in the third inning to give Omaha a 1-0 lead, but Andy Ibanez and Jermaine Palacios answered with homers in the top of the fourth as the Mud Hens took the lead for good.

Omaha's other run came in the sixth when Jakson Reetz drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk to make it 4-2. But Castellano then popped out to shortstop to end that inning, and Toledo regained momentum with a three-run eighth.

Omaha went 2-4 in its first home series of the season and it next plays at Iowa on Tuesday.

Toledo (5-4) 000 310 130 - 8 13 0

Omaha (5-4) 001 001 000 - 2 6 3

W: Holton, 2-0. L: Castillo, 0-2. 2B: T, Jo.Davis, Meadows; O, Gentry, Blanco. HR: T, Ibanez (3), Palacios (1), Short (3); O, Castellano (1)