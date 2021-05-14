Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Columbus after Clippers' strong eighth inning

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus erupted for seven runs in the eighth inning of Friday's 10-7 win over Omaha, erasing the Storm Chasers' lead in the game and spot atop the Triple-A East Midwest Division standings.

Omaha had taken a 7-3 lead in the top of the eighth, thanks to a bases-loaded walk and passed ball. But the first eight Clippers reached base in the bottom of the frame, that included back-to-back homers that cut the lead to 7-6. The third homer of the inning was Ryan Lavarnway's grand slam to put Columbus ahead for good.

All seven runs, on six hits and two walks, were charged to Collin Snider (0-1). Five of Columbus' 11 hits were home runs.

That spoiled a three-hit game, including his third homer of the year for Anderson Miller. The outfielder is hitting .345. Kyle Isbel added two hits to push his average to .324.

The Clippers improved to 6-3 to move a half-game ahead of Omaha (6-4). The teams play the fifth game of their six-game set at 6:05 Saturday.