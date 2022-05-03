Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Columbus Clippers

Vinnie Pasquantino homered for the third straight game, but it wasn't enough for the Omaha Storm Chasers in a 7-5 home loss to the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday.

Pasquantino's solo shot gave Omaha an early lead in the bottom of the second inning, but Columbus got all the offense it would need in the next two innings.

Oscar Gonzalez put the Clippers ahead with a grand slam in the top of the third. In the fourth, Yu Chang hit a two-run single and Gonzalez an RBI groundout to put Columbus up 7-2.

All of the Clippers' runs came against Chasers starter Jackson Kowar, who gave up seven runs — but only four earned — as Omaha committed an error in each of Columbus' big innings. Kowar gave up six hits, struck out five and walked two.

Pasquantino and JaCoby Jones each had two hits for the Chasers, who rallied with one run in the fourth and two in the seventh but went down in order in the eighth and ninth.

Omaha will host Columbus again at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.​