Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Columbus Clippers

Columbus evened its series with Omaha at two wins apiece as the Clippers downed the Storm Chasers 8-3 Friday night at Werner Park.

Columbus homered in the first, fifth and sixth innings to build a 6-0 lead before the Chasers answered with two in the bottom of the sixth on Michael Massey's RBI single and Clay Dungan's sacrifice fly. But Omaha couldn't draw any closer.

Nate Eaton, who had a four-hit game Wednesday, led the Omaha offense with three hits Friday. Massey added two hits.

Carlos Hernandez took the loss as he allowed four runs and struck out six in five innings.

Columbus and Omaha continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.