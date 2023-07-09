LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett scored all its runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Stripers sent Omaha into the all-star break with an 8-1 loss Sunday.

Gwinnett had two hits — both singles — in its decisive frame.

After Angel Zerpa pitched five shutout innings, Brad Keller started the sixth and walked four of the seven batters he faced. He also allowed a single and hit a batter.

The Storm Chasers managed three hits. Gwinnett started Atlanta star Max Fried on an injury rehab assignment. Fried threw 35 pitches before he was lifted in the second inning.

Omaha heads into the all-star break 41-42. The Chasers return to action Friday, hosting Indianapolis at Werner Park.

Omaha (41-42) ........... 000 000 100 — 1 3 1

At Gwinnett (37-49) .... 000 008 00x — 8 8 0

W: Winans, 7-3. L: Keller, 0-2. 2B: O, Rave, Bradley. G, Dunard, Tromp, Grissom.

