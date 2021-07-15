 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Indianapolis after game called in fifth inning
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Indianapolis after game called in fifth inning

  • Updated
  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis scored three times in the bottom of the fifth inning for a 4-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday night.

The game was called after five innings following a third rain delay.

Omaha broke a 1-1 tie by scoring two unearned runs in the top of the fifth. But Indianapolis got an RBI double from Dee Strange-Gordon, and then T.J. Rivera's single brought in the tying and go-ahead runs.

Omaha starter Daniel Lynch worked 3 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run and two hits while striking out six.

Omaha and Indianapolis will return to action at 6:05 p.m. Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Yankees open up as favorites against Red Sox

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert