Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Indianapolis after game called in fifth inning

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis scored three times in the bottom of the fifth inning for a 4-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday night.

The game was called after five innings following a third rain delay.

Omaha broke a 1-1 tie by scoring two unearned runs in the top of the fifth. But Indianapolis got an RBI double from Dee Strange-Gordon, and then T.J. Rivera's single brought in the tying and go-ahead runs.

Omaha starter Daniel Lynch worked 3 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run and two hits while striking out six.

Omaha and Indianapolis will return to action at 6:05 p.m. Friday.