Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Iowa after Cubs hit walk-off single

DES MOINES — Erick Castillo hit a walk-off single Friday as the Iowa Cubs rallied for a 4-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers.

The Cubs had the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth when Castillo drove in Nick Martini for the win.

The Storm Chasers (31-14) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the second when Erick Mejia hit a two-run home run. It was his first homer of the season.

Omaha added another run in the top of the third when Emmanuel Rivera drove in Kyle Isbel with a double.

The Cubs then tied the game with two runs in the sixth. Taylor Gushue cut into Omaha's lead with an RBI single, then Michael Hermosillo scored off a wild pitch from Chasers reliever Grant Gavin to even things up at 3-3.

Mejia finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Chasers.

Omaha continues its series at Iowa on Saturday at 7:08 p.m.