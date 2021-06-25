 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Iowa after Cubs hit walk-off single
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Iowa after Cubs hit walk-off single

  • Updated
  • 0

The Omaha Storm Chasers got a win over the St. Paul Saints in the baseball season opener on Tuesday, May 4.

DES MOINES — Erick Castillo hit a walk-off single Friday as the Iowa Cubs rallied for a 4-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers.

The Cubs had the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth when Castillo drove in Nick Martini for the win. 

The Storm Chasers (31-14) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the second when Erick Mejia hit a two-run home run. It was his first homer of the season. 

Omaha added another run in the top of the third when Emmanuel Rivera drove in Kyle Isbel with a double.

The Cubs then tied the game with two runs in the sixth. Taylor Gushue cut into Omaha's lead with an RBI single, then Michael Hermosillo scored off a wild pitch from Chasers reliever Grant Gavin to even things up at 3-3. 

Mejia finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Chasers.

Omaha continues its series at Iowa on Saturday at 7:08 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to go about live betting in the MLB

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert