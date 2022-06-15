 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0

Two runs scored on Jared Young's fielder's choice in the bottom of the eighth as Iowa came back to beat Omaha 4-2 on Wednesday afternoon.

The score was tied heading into the inning, when the Cubs (28-33) put runners on the corners with one out. Young grounded to short, but Ivan Castillo's throw got away, allowing both runners to score.

The Chasers (29-31) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth on Nick Pratto's sac fly. Castillo had homered to right in the fourth. But Iowa tied the score in the seventh before taking the lead in the eighth.

Chasers starter Drew Parrish and the Cubs' Mark Leiter Jr. dueled through the first five innings, with each only allowing one run. Chasers reliever Collin Snider was charged with the loss after surrendering both runs in the eighth.

Omaha finished with just two hits.

The series continues Thursday at 6:38 p.m.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

North America is soon to find out which stadiums will host the 2026 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert