Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Iowa

Two runs scored on Jared Young's fielder's choice in the bottom of the eighth as Iowa came back to beat Omaha 4-2 on Wednesday afternoon.

The score was tied heading into the inning, when the Cubs (28-33) put runners on the corners with one out. Young grounded to short, but Ivan Castillo's throw got away, allowing both runners to score.

The Chasers (29-31) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth on Nick Pratto's sac fly. Castillo had homered to right in the fourth. But Iowa tied the score in the seventh before taking the lead in the eighth.

Chasers starter Drew Parrish and the Cubs' Mark Leiter Jr. dueled through the first five innings, with each only allowing one run. Chasers reliever Collin Snider was charged with the loss after surrendering both runs in the eighth.

Omaha finished with just two hits.

The series continues Thursday at 6:38 p.m.

