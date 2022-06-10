 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Lehigh Valley in 10 innings

  • Updated
  • 0

Yairo Munoz homered to lead off the 10th inning as Lehigh Valley went on to score three in the inning for a 5-2 win over the Storm Chasers on Friday.

Omaha never led on the night as the Chasers tied it 2-2 in the fifth inning on Nick Pratto's RBI triple.

Startr Austin Cox worked into the sixth inning for the Chasers, allowing one earned run.​ Offensively, no Chaser had more than one hit.

Lehigh Valley and Omaha continue their series t 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert