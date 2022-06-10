Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Lehigh Valley in 10 innings

Yairo Munoz homered to lead off the 10th inning as Lehigh Valley went on to score three in the inning for a 5-2 win over the Storm Chasers on Friday.

Omaha never led on the night as the Chasers tied it 2-2 in the fifth inning on Nick Pratto's RBI triple.

Startr Austin Cox worked into the sixth inning for the Chasers, allowing one earned run.​ Offensively, no Chaser had more than one hit.

Lehigh Valley and Omaha continue their series t 7:05 p.m. Saturday.