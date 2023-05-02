The Omaha Storm Chasers began the month of May and its home series with Louisville with a 10-4 loss Tuesday afternoon at Werner Park.

After a scoreless first three innings, the Bats began to ramp up its offense with a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

Louisville then broke the game open with a six-spot in the sixth behind a Will Benson home run, several RBI base hits and a wild pitch that gave the Bats a commanding 9-0 lead.

The Chasers could only manage six hits on the afternoon but they did lead to four runs as Tyler Gentry hit a RBI triple in the sixth and Louisville walked in three Omaha runs the next inning.

Tyler Gentry and Reetz both finished with a pair of hits to lead Omaha.

The Storm Chasers continue its series with Louisville Wednesday at 11:05 a.m.

Louisville (10-17)... 000 126 100 — 10 14 2

Omaha (10-16)... 000 001 300 — 4 4 0

W: Abbott (1-0) L: Castillo (0-5) 2B: L, De La Cruz. O, Reetz. 3B: O, Gentry. HR: L, Benson.

