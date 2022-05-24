Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A two-out rally in the fourth inning was all the Louisville Bats needed to pull away from the Omaha Storm Chasers for a 6-1 victory Tuesday night.

Omaha starter Carlos Hernandez allowed just two hits through four innings. He gave up a single and a walk to open the fifth, then bounced back to record two straight strikeouts. But two more walks plated Louisville's first run. Brad Peacock relieved Hernandez and gave up an RBI single and a two-run double.

That was plenty of support for Bats starter Ben Lively, who struck out 11 in six shutout innings. Louisville added back-to-back solo home runs in the seventh before the Chasers scored their only run on a homer by Jimmy Govern.

Omaha and Louisville will meet again at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday.​