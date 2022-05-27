 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Louisville

Former Kansas City Royal Mike Minor was sharp through six innings as he led Louisville to a 4-2 win over the Storm Chasers on Friday.

Minor allowed one run and three hits with nine strikeouts in six innings to earn the win. Louisville scored three second-inning runs to grab the lead.

Omaha's Kris Bubic also went six innings as he allowed four runs and five htis with six strikeouts.

JaCoby Jones homered for Omaha, which had four hits after putting up 19 runs Wednesday.

Omaha and Louisville will play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 4 p.m.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

