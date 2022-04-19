Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Third baseman Emmanuel Rivera gave the Omaha Storm Chasers an early lead with a home run Tuesday night.

But after his solo shot in the top of the second inning, the Chasers managed just two more hits the rest of the way in a 2-1 loss to the Memphis Redbirds.

Omaha got single hits in the fourth and fifth innings off Memphis starter Johan Oviedo before going hitless in the final four innings. In the sixth and seventh, MJ Melendez and Dairon Blanco tried to spark the offense by getting on base and stealing second base, but in each case, the next batter ended the inning.

Chasers starter Jon Heasley struck out five and allowed one run over 4.2 innings. Brad Peacock allowed one run in 1.1 innings to take the loss.

The Chasers and Redbirds meet again at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday.