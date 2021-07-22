Omaha Storm Chasers fall to St. Paul, extending losing streak to four

St. Paul scored three times in the top of the ninth inning to hand Omaha its fourth straight loss, a 7-5 decision Thursday night at Werner Park.

In a back-and-forth game, the Chasers took an early 2-0 lead on Edward Olivares' two-run home run in the first.

St. Paul tied it with a pair of solo homers in the third, but in the bottom of the fifth, the Chasers got RBI doubles from Bobby Witt Jr. and Kyle Isbel for a 4-2 advantage.

The Saints tied in the top of the sixth, but the Chasers answered the bottom half on Rudy Martin's two-out RBI single to left.

After stranding the tying run at third in the eighth, St. Paul got back-to-back one-out doubles in the ninth before Tomas Tellis added a two-out, two-run single for the game-winner.

Martin, Witt and Isbel each had two hits for the Omaha offense. Witt, the No. 2 pick from the 2019 draft, is 7 of 16 in his first three games with the Chasers.

Omaha and St. Paul continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday.​