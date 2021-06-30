 Skip to main content
Omaha Storm Chasers fall to St. Paul Saints for second day in row
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers fall to St. Paul Saints for second day in row

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul beat Omaha for the second day in a row, handing the Storm Chasers a 7-4 loss Wednesday. 

Brent Rooker hit a two-run homer in the first inning to put the Saints on the board, then Mark Contreras added a two-run shot in the third to extend St. Paul's lead to 5-0.

Omaha cut into the lead in the fourth inning with a two-run double from Bubba Starling, then Ryan McBroom homered in the sixth as Omaha pulled within 5-3. 

The Saints added single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to pull away.

Starling finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Storm Chasers at the plate. McBroom hit 2 for 4 and scored twice. 

The Storm Chasers and Saints will continue their series Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

