Omaha Storm Chasers fall to St. Paul Saints for second day in row

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul beat Omaha for the second day in a row, handing the Storm Chasers a 7-4 loss Wednesday.

Brent Rooker hit a two-run homer in the first inning to put the Saints on the board, then Mark Contreras added a two-run shot in the third to extend St. Paul's lead to 5-0.

Omaha cut into the lead in the fourth inning with a two-run double from Bubba Starling, then Ryan McBroom homered in the sixth as Omaha pulled within 5-3.

The Saints added single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to pull away.

Starling finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Storm Chasers at the plate. McBroom hit 2 for 4 and scored twice.

The Storm Chasers and Saints will continue their series Thursday at 7:05 p.m.