Omaha Storm Chasers fall to St. Paul Saints
BASEBALL

The Omaha Storm Chasers got a win over the St. Paul Saints in the baseball season opener on Tuesday, May 4.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Tomas Telis was 3 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs as St. Paul beat Omaha 9-5 on Saturday.

Emmanuel Rivera homered for the Storm Chasers (24-10). But after Omaha pulled within 5-4 in the top of the sixth, St. Paul answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning.

After scoring three runs in two innings against Omaha starter Jakob Junis, the Saints (17-18) scored six runs in three innings off Jake Kalish.

Edward Olivares, Ryan McBroom and Sebastian Rivero each had a pair of hits for Omaha.

The Chasers will wrap up their series with the Saints on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.

