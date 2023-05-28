Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Omaha appeared to be on the way to splitting the six-game series with St. Paul on Sunday, taking a 6-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh.

And then the Saints struck for nine runs in the inning, aided by a grand slam and three-run homer en route to 10-6 victory that dropped the Storm Chasers to 21-28.

Right-hander Max Castillo was in line for the win, going six innings while scattering four hits and allowing one earned run. But the bullpen faltered from there.

James McArthur didn't record an out and was charged with five runs. Jackson Kowar got out of the inning, but took the loss thanks to four unearned runs.

Right fielder Nate Eaton scored twice and drove in a run, Nick Loftin hit a two-run single and Johan Camargo had another two hits.

The Chasers return home for a six-game set against Memphis beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Omaha (21-28) ......... 004 020 000— 6 11 2

At St. Paul (27-22) .... 001 000 90x—10 9 1

W: Winder, 3-1. L: Kowar, 2-3. 2B: O, Taylor. SP, Stevenson. HR: SP, Camargo, Perez.

