 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Toledo

  • Updated
  • 0

Toledo held the Storm Chasers to five singles as Omaha fell 4-1 Friday night at Werner Park.

Omaha scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth when Michael Massey drove in Dairon Blanco with a groundout after Blanco and Nick Pratto started the inning with singles.

That cut Toledo's lead to 2-1, but the Mud Hens tacked on runs with an infield single in the sixth and a throwing error in the eighth.

Omaha pitchers also combined to walk nine Mud Hens.

Omaha, which had won the first four games of the series, and Toledo play again at 7 p.m. Saturday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert