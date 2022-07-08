Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Toledo

Toledo held the Storm Chasers to five singles as Omaha fell 4-1 Friday night at Werner Park.

Omaha scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth when Michael Massey drove in Dairon Blanco with a groundout after Blanco and Nick Pratto started the inning with singles.

That cut Toledo's lead to 2-1, but the Mud Hens tacked on runs with an infield single in the sixth and a throwing error in the eighth.

Omaha pitchers also combined to walk nine Mud Hens.

Omaha, which had won the first four games of the series, and Toledo play again at 7 p.m. Saturday.