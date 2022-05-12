 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers falls to Iowa for third straight game

  • Updated
  • 0

Robel Garcia hit his fourth home run this week against Omaha in leading the Iowa Cubs to a 6-0 win over the Storm Chasers on Thursday.

Garcia hit two homers Tuesday and one Wednesday as the Cubs have won the first three games of the series.

Garcia's homer Thursday came in the fourth inning as the Cubs gradually pulled away.

Dairon Blanco had two of Omaha's four hits, but the Chasers finished 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and were shut out for the third time this season.

Omaha and Iowa play again at 7:08 p.m. Friday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert