Omaha Storm Chasers falls to Iowa for third straight game

Robel Garcia hit his fourth home run this week against Omaha in leading the Iowa Cubs to a 6-0 win over the Storm Chasers on Thursday.

Garcia hit two homers Tuesday and one Wednesday as the Cubs have won the first three games of the series.

Garcia's homer Thursday came in the fourth inning as the Cubs gradually pulled away.

Dairon Blanco had two of Omaha's four hits, but the Chasers finished 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and were shut out for the third time this season.

Omaha and Iowa play again at 7:08 p.m. Friday.

