BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers falls to Toledo

Josh Lester hit a two-run home run in the first inning and a two-run double in the third to lead Toledo to a 7-2 win over the Storm Chasers on Thursday at Werner Park.

Lester led the way to a 6-0 lead for the Mud Hens, who have outscored Omaha 26-3 in winning the first three games of the six-game series.

Omaha scored its runs on an Angelo Castellano single in the sixth and Vinnie Pasquantino's sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Omaha starter Marcelo Martinez allowed six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. Clay Dungan had three of Omaha's nine hits.

Omaha and Toledo continue their series at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

