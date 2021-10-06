Omaha Storm Chasers finish season leading MiLB in home runs

The last series of the Storm Chasers' season epitomized what manager Brian Poldberg saw all year.
His team scored runs in bunches (48), hit plenty of home runs (12, including seven in one game) and celebrated wins (they went 4-0 against Iowa).
"There were so many plusses that came out of this season," Poldberg said.
First, the Chasers went 73-56, their first winning season since 2015. They led Triple-A in stolen bases (150) and easily led the minors in home runs with 231. That tied a single-season franchise record as four Chasers — MJ Melendez, Nick Pratto, Bobby Witt Jr. and Ryan McBroom — finished with at least 32 homers this season.
At this point in the players' development, Poldberg said the stolen bases are more important from an organizational standpoint.
"Speed and defense is what's going to play at Kauffman Stadium. But if you have a guy who can run and hit home runs, that's an even bigger plus," Poldberg said.
One of those guys is Witt. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft, the shortstop was named the minor league player of the year on Monday as he finished his first full pro season by hitting .290 with 33 home runs, 97 RBIs, 29 steals and minor league-best 72 extra-base hits.
"You look at Bobby Witt Jr. and you watch him play and all the things he does well and you go, 'He can't be 21 years old,'" Poldberg said. "He just keeps doing things that just amaze you. It was a pleasure being a part of this year with him moving up to our team."
Witt was as productive at Triple-A as he was at Double-A. After being promoted on July 20, he scored 55 runs, hit 24 doubles and 17 homers and stole 15 bases.
Other top prospects didn't slow down once they arrived in Omaha, either. Pratto hit 21 of his 36 homers while in Triple-A, and Melendez hit 13 of his minor league-best 41 homers after his Aug. 11 promotion. Both are 22 years old.
Poldberg got to work with all of Kansas City's top prospects last summer. With the minor league seasons canceled by COVID, prospects spent a couple of months at alternate sites for major league teams. The Royals' site was on the west side of Kansas City, and Poldberg was in charge.
"Offensively, I think it helped these guys tremendously. The amount of hitting they were able to do, we didn't have to worry about saving energy for a nine-inning game," Poldberg said of the alternate site. "The hitting program last summer was phenomenal."
He said he's looking forward to seeing the talent of the current prospects mature in the coming years. He said the position players compare favorably to the heralded group that came through the organization in the early 2010s, only the pitching is better now.
Poldberg will watch that growth from afar. In late September, Poldberg, who began his coaching career in 1987, announced that he'd retire at the end of this season.
He concluded his career with 1,356 wins, including 481 with the Storm Chasers. The thought of retirement hasn't sunk in — after all, the season just ended Sunday.
"Once we get closer to February and you start to get the itch to go to spring training, it probably will set in then," he said. "(Living at Carter Lake), I was home half the time, but I was at the ballpark every day. Just having a day to go golfing with my sons and not worry about going to the park that day.
"My wife has chased three sons around. I always tease her, 'You've raised three sons on your own because I was gone most of the time.' It will be fun to go places with her in the summertime, which we haven't been able to do."
More honors
Jackson Kowar, McBroom and Witt earned Triple-A All-Star honors Tuesday.
Kowar was named the Triple-A pitcher of the year as he compiled a 9-4 record in 16 starts. He struck out 115 in 80 1/3 innings.
McBroom was named an all-star as a designated hitter as he hit a career-best 32 home runs with 88 RBIs, while Witt was named the top MLB prospect in Triple-A East.
