Omaha Storm Chasers finish season leading MiLB in home runs

The last series of the Storm Chasers' season epitomized what manager Brian Poldberg saw all year.

His team scored runs in bunches (48), hit plenty of home runs (12, including seven in one game) and celebrated wins (they went 4-0 against Iowa).

"There were so many plusses that came out of this season," Poldberg said.

First, the Chasers went 73-56, their first winning season since 2015. They led Triple-A in stolen bases (150) and easily led the minors in home runs with 231. That tied a single-season franchise record as four Chasers — MJ Melendez, Nick Pratto, Bobby Witt Jr. and Ryan McBroom — finished with at least 32 homers this season.

At this point in the players' development, Poldberg said the stolen bases are more important from an organizational standpoint.

"Speed and defense is what's going to play at Kauffman Stadium. But if you have a guy who can run and hit home runs, that's an even bigger plus," Poldberg said.

One of those guys is Witt. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft, the shortstop was named the minor league player of the year on Monday as he finished his first full pro season by hitting .290 with 33 home runs, 97 RBIs, 29 steals and minor league-best 72 extra-base hits.