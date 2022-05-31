 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers first baseman named International League player of the week

  • Updated
  • 0

First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, who has had a huge month of May for the Omaha Storm Chasers, has been named the International League player of the week.

The left-hander hit .478 (11 of 23) with a 1.674 OPS, four home runs and 11 RBIs. For May, he has 11 homers, nine doubles and 34 RBIs while hitting .319.

The 24-year-old leads the International League in RBIs (51), extra base hits (30) and total bases (110). He's tied for second in the league with 14 homers.

Omaha begins at six-game homestand with Indianapolis at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How Will Injuries Affect The NBA Finals?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert