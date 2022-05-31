Omaha Storm Chasers first baseman named International League player of the week

First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, who has had a huge month of May for the Omaha Storm Chasers, has been named the International League player of the week.

The left-hander hit .478 (11 of 23) with a 1.674 OPS, four home runs and 11 RBIs. For May, he has 11 homers, nine doubles and 34 RBIs while hitting .319.

The 24-year-old leads the International League in RBIs (51), extra base hits (30) and total bases (110). He's tied for second in the league with 14 homers.

Omaha begins at six-game homestand with Indianapolis at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.