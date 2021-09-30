Omaha Storm Chasers game against Iowa canceled

The Storm Chasers' game with the Iowa Cubs was canceled because of rain with the Chasers leading 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning. But before that happened, Witt stole second base in the top of the third for his 30th steal of the season, briefly giving him at least 30 home runs (33), 30 doubles (35) and 30 steals this season between Double-A and Triple-A.