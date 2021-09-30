 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha Storm Chasers game against Iowa canceled
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers game against Iowa canceled

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES — Omaha shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. reached a milestone Thursday — just to have it taken away.

The Storm Chasers' game with the Iowa Cubs was canceled because of rain with the Chasers leading 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning. But before that happened, Witt stole second base in the top of the third for his 30th steal of the season, briefly giving him at least 30 home runs (33), 30 doubles (35) and 30 steals this season between Double-A and Triple-A.

The game's cancellation means the steal will not count.

Omaha will play Iowa at 6:38 p.m. Friday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert