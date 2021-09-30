Omaha Storm Chasers game against Iowa suspended

DES MOINES — Omaha's game with the Iowa Cubs was suspended by rain Thursday, but before that happened, Storm Chaser shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. reached a milestone.

Witt stole second base in the third inning for his 30th steal of the season. He now has at least 30 home runs (33), 30 doubles (35) and 30 steals this season as he's split time between Double-A and Triple-A. He's the third player to record a 30-30-30 season in the minors since 1990.

The game was suspended in the bottom of the third with Omaha leading 2-0. With the season ending on Sunday, the resumption of the suspended game is to be determined.