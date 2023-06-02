Dairon Blanco's sacrifice fly brought home Brewer Hicklen with the winning run as Omaha outlasted Memphis 10-9 in 10 innings Friday night at Werner Park.

That capped a huge night for Blanco, who went 4 for 5 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two steals.

Omaha trailed 7-3 after Memphis scored seven in the fourth inning — the first eight Redbirds reached safely in that inning.

But Omaha responded with a six-run fifth inning as Tyler Gentry, Johan Camargo and Blanco had RBI singles during the rally. Omaha held the 9-8 lead until Memphis scored on an error in the ninth to force extra innings.

Omaha and Memphis continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Memphis (29-26)...000 701 001 0—9 12 3

Omaha (23-30)......102 060 000 1—10 13 2

W: Dipoto, 2-0. L: Walsh, 2-1. 2B: M, Winn, Robertson; O, Camargo, Bradley, Blanco, Hicklen. HR: M, Baker (18); O, Eaton (2)

Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years