Omaha Storm Chasers get leadoff home run but not much else in 11-3 loss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drew Waters led off with a home run as the Omaha Storm Chasers scored three runs in the top of the first inning, but they were shut out the rest of the way Tuesday night in an 11-3 loss to the Louisville Bats.

Waters' homer was his sixth since he was traded to the Royals organization last month. Dairon Blanco and Nick Loftin hit RBI singles later in the inning.

But the Chasers didn't score another run against starter Randy Wynne and two relievers. The Bats took the lead with a five-run sixth inning highlighted by two of their six doubles on the night.

Omaha and Louisville will meet again at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday.