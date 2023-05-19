As it turned out, Omaha would get all the offense it needed in the second inning Friday. But the Storm Chasers kept padding their lead anyway.

It added up to a 9-1 win over Toledo at Werner Park.

Omaha got on the board with Dairon Blanco's bases loaded walk and found every other way to score, too. An RBI triple from Drew Waters, a wild pitch, singles, groundouts.

Meanwhile, the Chaser pitchers held the Mud Hens (21-21) scoreless until the seventh inning. Starter Daniel Mengden went 4.2 innings and Andres Nunez got the win with 1.1 innings in relief.

The top five in Omaha's batting order all had hits, paced by Nick Loftin's 4-of-5 performance. The 24-year-old shortstop also scored twice and drove in a run. Leadoff man Waters added three runs while Tyler Gentry had three hits.

The teams continue their series at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Toledo (21-21) ....... 000 000 100—1 6 1

At Omaha (18-23) .. 022 101 21x—9 12 1

W: Nunez, 3-1. L: Bergner, 1-1. 2B: T, Davis, Malloy. O, Alexander, Loftin, Gentry. 3B: O, Waters.

