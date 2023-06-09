INDIANAPOLIS — Max Castillo threw six sharp innings and Omaha beat Indianapolis 6-2 Friday night.

Castillo allowed a run and four hits while striking out eight. Meanwhile, the Storm Chaser offense built a 5-1 lead in the fourth inning.

Jakson Reetz, Brewer Hicklen and Dairon Blanco had three hits each. Reetz, a Norris grad, had two doubles, Hicklen hit a two-run homer and Blanco also had two stolen bases, giving him a Triple-A best 44 this season.

Omaha (27-32), which has won the first four games in the series, will face Indianapolis again at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

Omaha (27-32) ................ 300 200 010—6 13 2

At Indianapolis (28-32) ... 100 000 010—2 8 0

W: Castillo, 1-6. L: Emanuel, 4-2. 2B: O, Reetz 2, Taylor. I, Andujar. HR: O, Hicklen (4). I, Gonzales (6).

