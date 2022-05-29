 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers get three homers to overpower Louisville Bats

  • Updated
  • 0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Vinnie Pasquantino had a triple, homer and four RBIs as Omaha topped Louisville 11-1 Sunday to earn a series split.

Nick Pratto added a pair of hits and a homer for the Storm Chasers (24-23), who took a 7-0 lead in the fourth.

Carlos Hernandez scattered five hits and allowed a run while striking out six in 6.2 innings. He threw 98 pitches, including 72 strikes. Two relievers then finished with 2.1 hitless innings.

The Chasers added two more in the sixth on Pratto's homer, then one each in the seventh and eighth innings.

The Chasers return home Tuesday to open a six-game series against Indianapolis.

Omaha (24-23) .......... 200  502  110—1112 0

At Louisville (17-30) ... 000  001  000—1  5  0

W: Hernandez, 1-1. L: Nicolino, 0-1. 2B: O, Castillo (5), Castellano (4). 3B, O, Pasquantino (2). HR: Pasquantino (14), Pratto (9), Eaton (1).

