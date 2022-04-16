Omaha Storm Chasers gets walk-off win over Louisville

Dairon Blanco scored on Freddy Fermin's fielder's choice in the bottom of the 10th inning as Omaha earned a 3-2 walk-off win over Louisville on Saturday.

After Sam Freeman pitched a scoreless top of the inning for the Chasers (5-6), Brewer Hicklen led off the bottom of the 10th with a sacrifice bunt to move Blanco to third base. That set the stage for Fermin, and Omaha won for the third time in four games.

The Chasers tallied five hits, including a pair of RBI singles in the first inning.

Chaser starter Ronald Bolanos allowed two runs in 4.2, but the bullpen kept the Bats (3-8) off the scoreboard for the remaining 5.1 innings.

Louisville cut the lead to 2-1 on Lorenzo Cedrola's RBI single in the third, then tied it on Allen Cordoba's solo homer in the fourth.

The Chasers will wrap up the series at Werner Park with the Bats at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.