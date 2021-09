ST. PAUL, Minn. — Bobby Witt Jr. hit in an inside the park homer in the first inning for Omaha, but the rest of the highlights on offense went to St. Paul as the Saints handed the Storm Chasers a 17-3 loss.

It was Omaha’s third straight defeat as the Chasers (61-49) allowed a season high in runs, including two grand slams. St. Paul scored 12 in its final two at-bats.

It was Witt’s 13th home run in Omaha and his 29th of the season.

The third game of the six-game series is at 7:05 Thursday.