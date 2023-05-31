Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Memphis hit six home runs to pull away for a 9-4 win over Omaha on Wednesday at Werner Park.

The Redbirds (28-25) scored their first five runs on solo homers. Juniel Querecuto and Masyn Winn connected in the third inning, while Kramer Robertson hit a shot in the fifth to give Memphis a 3-1 lead over the Storm Chasers (22-29)

Jordan Walker and Moises Gomez then hit back-to-back homers to open the sixth inning. Gomez added another dinger in the seventh to put Memphis ahead 8-4.

Johan Camargo and Tucker Bradley each hit 2 for 4 with an RBI for Omaha.

The series continues at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.

