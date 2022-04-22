 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers grab an early lead in win over Memphis

Omaha scored in each of the first three innings on its way to a 9-3 win over Memphis on Friday night.

Eight of the Chasers' nine starters had hits as Nick Pratto led the way with three RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino stayed hot as he hit his second homer of the season, while Clay Dungan also homered and scored three runs. Brewer Hicklen scored twice and stole three bases.

Marcelo Martinez went the first four innings as four Chasers combined on a five-hitter.

Omaha and Memphis each are 8-8 on the season. They continue their series at 3:05 p.m. Saturday.

