Omaha Storm Chasers grab early lead in win over Indianapolis

Omaha scored in four of the first five innings on its way to a 5-2 win over Indianapolis on Thursday at Werner Park.

Indianapolis got a solo home runs from Rodolfo Castro in the first and eighth innings.

But in between, the Chasers answered as Nick Pratto's RBI groundout tied it in the first and MJ Melendez socked a solo homer in the second to put the Chasers ahead for good.

Melendez, who leads the minors in homers with 39, has hit 11 since joining the Chasers on Aug. 11.

Pratto added a sacrifice fly in the third, while leadoff man Lucius Fox went 2 for 3 with three runs scored.

Brandon Barker went the first five innings to earn the win. Tyler Zuber struck out the side in the ninth for his eighth save.

Omaha won on the day manager Brian Poldberg announced that he would retire at the end of the season. Omaha and Indianapolis continue their series at 6 p.m. Friday.​