ST. PAUL, Minn. — Omaha stole six bases in the first inning and never trailed as the Storm Chasers downed St. Paul 6-4 on Friday night.

Omaha scored twice without the benefit of a hit in the first. Nate Eaton stole second, third and home and added an RBI double in the second inning.

Samad Taylor also had three steals as the Chasers finished with seven steals as a team. Omaha also scored on a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning to increase its lead to 5-0.

Drew Parrish threw shutout ball through five innings to earn the win.

Omaha and St. Paul, which have split the first four games of the series, will play again at 7:07 p.m. Saturday.

Omaha (21-26).......220 010 001—6 7 1

St. Paul (25-22).......000 002 011—4 8 2

W: Parrish, 2-2. L: Sadzack, 1-3. S: Coleman, 1. 2B: O, Eaton; SP, Stevenson. HR: SP, White (2)​

