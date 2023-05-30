Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Omaha raced to an early lead and held on late to defeat Memphis 7-6 in their series opener Tuesday night at Werner Park.

Omaha took the lead for good on a two-run homer by Nick Loftin in the bottom of the first. Tyler Gentry added a two-run home run in the third, then Samad Taylor and Loftin had RBI hits in the fourth to make it 7-3.

Memphis got a pair of bases-loaded walks in the eighth before leaving the bases loaded, then Brooks Kriske worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the ninth for the save.

Gentry finished with four hits for Omaha, while Loftin had three. Both were a triple shy of the cycle.

The series continues at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Memphis (27-25)......100 201 020—6 6 3

At Omaha (22-28).....203 200 00x—7 12 0

W: Veneziano, 6-1. L: Woodford, 1-3. S: Kriske, 1. 2B: M, Herrera; O, Taylor, Hicklen, Loftin, Gentry. 3B: O, Eaton. HR: M, Baker (16), Gomez (11); O, Loftin (9), Gentry (4)

Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years