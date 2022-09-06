Omaha Storm Chasers hang on late to win series opener

Omaha opened a series with a win for the first time in over a month Tuesday, beating Indianapolis 8-7.

The Storm Chasers (62-67) had lost their previous five series openers before hanging on against the Indians (67-61).

Omaha had an 8-5 lead entering the top of the ninth inning, when a single from Carter Bins cut the Chasers' lead to two runs. Bins stole home with two outs to bring Indianapolis within one run, but reliever Andres Nunez got a groundout on the next at-bat to preserve the win.

Vinnie Pasquantino hit 3 for 4 and drove in two runs for the Chasers.

Omaha and Indianapolis continue their series Wednesday with a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.