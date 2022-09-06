 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers hang on late to win series opener

  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha opened a series with a win for the first time in over a month Tuesday, beating Indianapolis 8-7.

The Storm Chasers (62-67) had lost their previous five series openers before hanging on against the Indians (67-61).

Omaha had an 8-5 lead entering the top of the ninth inning, when a single from Carter Bins cut the Chasers' lead to two runs. Bins stole home with two outs to bring Indianapolis within one run, but reliever Andres Nunez got a groundout on the next at-bat to preserve the win.

Vinnie Pasquantino hit 3 for 4 and drove in two runs for the Chasers.

Omaha and Indianapolis continue their series Wednesday with a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert