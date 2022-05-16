Omaha Storm Chasers held to three hits, Iowa finishes series with shutout

DES MOINES — Omaha mustered three hits Sunday. Iowa already reached three hits by the second inning, and the Cubs cruised from there to an 8-0 win.

The Chasers (16-19) lost five of six games in the series.

It wasn't just Omaha's offense that struggled Sunday, the Chasers allowed six walks, three wild pitches and five-extra base hits. Iowa's Nelson Maldonado, who came into the game hitting .346, and Dixon Machado drove in three runs apiece. Matt Swarmer (3-0) struck out five in five innings to lower his ERA to 1.85.

Omaha will return to Werner Park for the beginning of a six-game series against St. Paul.

Omaha (16-19) ......... 000 000 000—0 3 0

At Iowa (19-16) ........ 210 014 00x—8 10 1

W: Swarmer, 3-0. L: Bubic, 0-1. 2B: O, Hicklen. I, Deichmann 2, Hicks, Maldonado. HR: I, Garcia.