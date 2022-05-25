Omaha Storm Chasers hit five home runs in win over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Omaha's offense bounced back in a big way Wednesday, hammering five home runs and 25 hits to rout Louisville 19-0.

The Storm Chasers (22-21) managed just one run on six hits in Tuesday's series opener against the Bats (15-28) before erupting for their biggest scoring margin of the season.

Slugger Vinnie Pasquantino hit 5 for 7 Wednesday with two home runs, including a grand slam during Omaha's eight-run fifth inning. Pasquantino's other homer was a solo shot in the first inning that followed a two-run homer from Nick Pratto.

Angelo Castillo hit a solo shot in the fourth inning to give the Chasers a 5-0 lead and Gabriel Cancel capped the game with a two-run homer in the eighth inning to extend Omaha's lead to 19-0.

Castillo and Brewer Hicklen both hit 4 for 6 as eight of the Chasers' nine batters finished with multiple hits. Omaha posted 25 hits for the first time since April 9, 2014.

Jackson Kowar earned the win for the Chasers, recording nine strikeouts with three hits over five scoreless innings.

Omaha and Louisville will continue their series at 5:35 p.m. Thursday