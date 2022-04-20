Omaha Storm Chasers hit five home runs in win over Memphis

Omaha hit five home runs as the Storm Chasers outslugged Memphis 9-6 Wednesday afternoon.

Brewer Hicklen, Emmanuel Rivera and Freddy Fermin each hit solo homers in the fifth inning to give the Chasers a 7-5 lead.

Memphis pulled within 7-6 before Omaha's Clay Dungan added a two-run triple in the eighth inning. The game was called in the ninth inning because of rain - the start of the game also was delayed by an hour because of rain.

Hicklen and Fermin each hit two homers and drove in three for the Chasers. Rivera had four hits to raise his season average to .357.

Omaha and Memphis will continue their series at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.