Omaha Storm Chasers hit seven home runs in rout of St. Paul
BASEBALL

The Omaha Storm Chasers got a win over the St. Paul Saints in the baseball season opener on Tuesday, May 4.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ryan McBroom and the Storm Chasers lowered the boom on St. Paul on Sunday.

McBroom hit three of Omaha's season-high seven home runs as the Storm Chasers rolled to a 15-4 win in the series finale against the Saints.

Edward Olivares set the tone for the Chasers as he led off the game with a homer to left center. McBroom hit his first home run in the third inning, then Alcides Escobar, Angelo Castellano and McBroom homered in the fourth as the lead ballooned to 11-1.

McBroom added his last homer in the eighth as all three of his blasts went out to left center.

McBroom finished with five RBIs, while Escobar drove in three. Gabriel Cancel scored three times.

Five Chaser pitchers combined on a five-hitter as the Saints got a three-run homer in the ninth from former Iowa Western standout Damek Tomscha.

Omaha, which is 17-3 since May 22, returns home to begin a series against Louisville at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.​

